Lions GM Brad Holmes Was Interested in Signing LB Cory Littleton

The Detroit Lions have several needs on their defense that still need to be addressed.

Despite signing linebacker Chris Board away from the Ravens, Aaron Glenn's defense still could benefit from adding additional defensive linemen, cornerbacks and safeties.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent ESPN report that revealed NFL deals that fell through, general manager Brad Holmes was interested in bringing in a former Los Angeles Rams linebacker.

"For a little Rams flavor, Detroit GM Brad Holmes -- Les Snead's top lieutenant in Los Angeles before taking the Lions' job -- was interested in signing linebacker Cory Littleton, who rose to fame as a do-it-all Ram a few years back. Littleton chose Carolina, which guaranteed $2 million of his $2.6 million deal. But Detroit is in the linebacker market, so don't be surprised if it fills a spot there soon."

Eventually, Littleton agreed to join the Panthers, as he agreed to a one-year contract over the weekend.

Littleton started 27 of 31 games after joining the Raiders in 2020.

The veteran linebacker spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before signing a three-year, $35.25 million free-agent contract to play with the Raiders.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER