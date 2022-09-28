The Detroit Lions stepped foot out on the practice field for the first time this week to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks.

After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, several starters were not available to practice at the team's facility on Wednesday.

It was observed that nearly 20 percent of the active roster did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

While DJ Chark was a potential question mark, he was spotted participating during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Kicker Austin Seibert and gunner C.J. Moore also were not spotted on Wednesday.

After missing a 54-yard field goal Sunday, Campbell indicated Detroit's kicker was feeling "sore" on Monday.

Despite Swift being potentially unavailable, Detroit does have three running backs who could be effective running behind an offensive line unit built to open holes.

"Real confident. For the most part, Swift, he did a lot of work last week. He got a little bit," said Campbell. "But, obviously, he's a little banged up. So, we leaned on Jamaal (Williams), and he did a hell of a job. And, Craig (Reynolds) will take a little bit more. And, so will (Justin) Jackson. So, it'll be by committee, and we're confident. Very confident, I trust those guys."

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

