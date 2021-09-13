Lions' Week 1 Studs and Duds

Read more on the studs and duds for the Detroit Lions after their 41-33 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

After getting steamrolled for three quarters, the Detroit Lions came to life in the fourth quarter.

New Lions quarterback Jared Goff led the team on a rollicking rally, scoring two late touchdowns and driving the team to within 20 yards of potentially tying the game. The rally came up short, however, and ultimately, the Lions lost, 41-33, to San Francisco.

There weren’t many bright spots early, with the stars shining a little brighter in the final quarter. Here are three studs and three duds from the season-opening loss.

STUD: T.J Hockenson

The Lions tight end asserted himself as a top-tier option at his position with his performance Sunday. Hockenson caught eight passes for 97 yards and a score, catching a pass from Goff to put Detroit on the scoreboard.

In the Lions' new scheme, Hockenson figures to be a major target. The downfield passing with Goff is limited, which makes the Iowa product a perfect option. The third-year player thrives on in-between routes and intermediate passes.

If not for his performance, Detroit would’ve likely had no chance.

DUD: Jeff Okudah

Coming off an offseason surgery and with talk of him being at 100 percent, Okudah failed to live up to the hype in the opener. He was beat significantly twice, including on a 79-yard touchdown pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel.

On the play, Okudah played good coverage, but lost sight of the ball. Following the catch, the former Ohio State Buckeye failed to make a tackle, and Samuel cruised to the end zone.

Detroit defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was seen screaming at Okudah early in the game, following a missed read.

Okudah left the game with what was announced as a foot injury in the fourth quarter. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said there was no official diagnosis, but that it could be an Achilles' injury.

STUD: Penei Sewell

Sewell, the Lions’ 2021 first-round selection, faced a less-than-ideal situation when he was forced to move from right to left tackle after Taylor Decker suffered an injury. Despite this, he held his own Sunday.

Sewell battled with Nick Bosa, one of the best defensive ends in the league, for all 60 minutes. Goff remained on his feet for most of the game, and didn’t take many big hits -- a credit to the efforts of Sewell and company.

Sewell didn’t blow anyone away with his performance, but he was ultimately successful. It was a good start to the career of the Oregon product.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DUD: Will Harris

Another member of the Lions secondary that had a rough day. Playing the safety position, the third-year player took numerous bad routes to the ball.

Harris had a chance to bail out Okudah on Samuel’s long touchdown, but took a bad angle and was unable to catch the receiver.

With the new regime in place, it’s safe to say Harris needs to have a good season. It’s incorrect to write him off just yet, but time is running out.

STUD: Jamaal Williams

After coming to Detroit from the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, Williams injected life into his new team. Making an impression with his charisma and energy, the first-year Lions running back asserted himself.

Williams lived up to his own hype Sunday, totaling 110 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. With D’Andre Swift limited through training camp, his workload was down. Williams took charge, in his place.

The former Packers RB scored his first touchdown as a Lion in the fourth quarter. His ability to make an impact in the passing game boosts the offense -- something this team will desperately need as the season progresses.

DUD: Jared Goff

The fourth quarter will change some minds about Goff’s performance, but the Lions wouldn’t have needed a big comeback had he performed better in the three previous quarters.

Goff was too reliant on short throws, completing 25 passes to either running backs or tight ends. He also made a horrendous decision late in the first half, forcing a throw to Hockenson that resulted in a pick-six.

In addition, the former Los Angeles Rams passer held on to the ball just a touch too long at times. He missed Amon-Ra St. Brown in the red zone on what would’ve been a big gain in the first quarter. Pair that incompletion with the ensuing eight-yard loss on a screen pass to Swift, and the Lions missed out on points.

The comeback was certainly impressive, but Goff still needs to be better.

