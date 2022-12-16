The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.

“I don’t know if it’s an advantage," Dan Campbell told reporters Friday. "I guess you could say you’re -- you do have some comfort in the locker room and just the stadium itself. I guess there’s a little bit of that, but not enough to say that’s an advantage.”

After a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, Detroit returned to the practice field for two intense practices Thursday and Friday.

Campbell noted that the team was "locked in" and were in the right mindset, ahead of a pivotal game.

“Yeah, it was real good yesterday. They were flying. They were flying. They were locked in. It was good," said Campbell. "It was what we hoped it would be. So, we’ve got to close today out good. And then, even then, there’s still 48 hours until the game, so there’s a lot of little things. A lot of details, the learning aspect that we can still get better at and learn from and all that. But, it’s good to this point. It feels good.”

On Friday, both Aidan Hutchinson and Jason Cabinda returned to practice.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included Kayode Awosika, Derrick Barnes, Mike Hughes and Michael Brockers.

Lions' Week 15 Friday practice report