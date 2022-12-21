Lions' Week 16 Wednesday injury report: 

The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice field for the first time ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit's defensive coaching staff is framing this week's game very similarly to what the message was last week against the Jets.

"It's really similar to last week," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "The one thing that we have to be really, really good at, and things that I talk about, is first and second down efficiency. That has got to be on point. Because what you don't want with this team, you don't want to get them in a third-down and short. Because when they get into third-and-five or less, man, it's really first- or second-down for them, right. Because they will still run the ball in those situations."

With safety DeShon Elliott not likely to suit up and play against the Panthers, the team is still deciding if either Ifeatu Melifonwu or C.J. Moore will start alongside Kerby Joseph.

One factor that could sway the decision in Moore's favor is his prowess on special teams.

During the portion of practice open to the media, those not spotted included Frank Ragnow, Matt Nelson, Kayode Awosika, DeShon Elliott and Jason Cabinda.

Romeo Okwara quickly aids pass-rush in return to lineup

With rookies James Houston and Aidan Hutchinson racking up sack totals in their first season, having a veteran return who can also aid the pass-rush down the stretch can only make Aaron Glenn's life easier.

Against the Jets, veteran Romeo Okwara recorded his first two sacks of the season.

"He's an extra pass rusher," said Glenn. "And that showed. Plus, it's just good to have that guy out there. And I know he's excited to be out there, because he's been out for a long time. That's tough for any player to be out for that long, wanting to get out and play. The things that he did for us in that game. There were some mistakes, which I expected there to be, with him just coming back. But for him to get those two sacks, those were outstanding."

