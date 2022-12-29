The Detroit Lions had a couple of players return to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Wee 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Wideout Josh Reynolds, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safety Kerby Joseph returned to the team's Allen Park facility.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included guard Kayode Awosika, safety DeShon Elliott and center Frank Ragnow.

With Elliott having missed practice time, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was asked if there was consideration this week of moving Will Harris back to the safety spot.

“Once you start moving these pieces around, now it puts a strain somewhere else," said Glenn. "So again, that’s another deal that people don’t really understand. They think it’s just, fit people all over the place, and that’s not the way it works, because now you have another guy that hasn’t played, and he has to do the same thing. But, that’s a good point, and those are things that we look at.

"But again, we don’t want to take a strain somewhere else when a guy’s been in the meetings. He’s been doing that for the most part. Will’s been playing our nickel for the most part, so we want to try to keep him in that spot as much as we can.”

