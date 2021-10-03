Lions' Week 4 Grades: Jared Goff's Miscues Prove Costly

Here are the Detroit Lions' Week 4 grades, after their 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

After starting the season against three good teams, there was optimism for a potential Lions win heading into their matchup with the Chicago Bears. However, the team turned in an underwhelming performance, and fell to the Bears, 24-14.

Here are the positional grades for the Lions after the loss.

Quarterback: C

Jared Goff led two drives deep inside Chicago territory early in the game, but both ended with no points. The first ended when center Frank Ragnow fired a snap off Goff's leg, and the second ended with a deflected pass on fourth-and-goal.

For the second straight week, the Lions went into the locker room scoreless. Goff rebounded and had a nice second half, but turned the ball over with two fumbles. It was an up-and-down performance for the quarterback.

It’s clear he’s getting more comfortable in the offense and developing good chemistry with his receivers. However, he missed some key throws as the Lions tried to mount a comeback. The rest of this season will be about Goff maintaining that chemistry and finding ways to put together complete performances.

Running backs: C+

In a similar fashion to games prior, D’Andre Swift was a key part of the passing game. He couldn’t do much in the run game, carrying the ball eight times for just 16 yards, but caught four passes for 33.

Jamaal Williams led the team in rushing, with 66 yards on 14 carries and has proven to be a very nice addition. Part of the struggles in the run game tie back to that of the offensive line, so it’s difficult to be too critical of the less-than-ideal production.

Wide receivers/tight ends: B

With all the youth at wide receiver, it’s been difficult for the Lions to get consistent production in the passing game. Yet, today was the most promising of the first four games for the wideouts.

Kalif Raymond caught two touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and Quintez Cephus and Amon-Ra St. Brown both had career-highs in receiving yards. Without the top option in Tyrell Williams, the rest of the group has begun to step up.

Quinn Harris, USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Hockenson was a bigger contributor, after a quiet game against the Ravens in Week 3. He caught four passes for 42 yards. There were plenty of other opportunities for these pass-catchers that were negated because of overthrows.

Offensive line: C-

Chicago’s defensive front posed problems for the young but promising Detroit offensive line. The group took a huge hit early on when Frank Ragnow exited with a toe injury and did not return.

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn each got to the quarterback, as did Roquan Smith. Penei Sewell struggled against this tough test but held his own. The Bears brought pressure often, and facing this defensive front with a backup center was difficult.

Defensive line: D+

The Lions were not good at the point of contact, as Bears running back David Montgomery ran all over the defense early. There was also not enough pressure on Justin Fields, who had clean pockets for most of the afternoon.

Montgomery and Damien Williams combined for 161 yards on the ground, with both averaging over four yards per carry. Fields was sacked just once, by a linebacker, and made some big throws when he decided to cut it loose.

Linebackers: D

Much like the defensive line, there was very little pressure generated early in the game. With Montgomery breaking off big runs, the Lions were left playing catch-up from the game’s first drive.

The only sack of the day belonged to Charles Harris, a pleasant surprise. This position was also dealt a tough blow when Romeo Okwara exited the game with a potential torn Achilles. Already without Trey Flowers and having just released Jamie Collins, the Lions need help at linebacker.

Secondary: D-

Missed tackles and long passes were the theme in the back-half. Fields completed just 11 passes Sunday, but totaled 209 yards. Darnell Mooney was the main benefactor, catching five balls for 125 yards.

Bobby Price struggled to keep up with Mooney and Allen Robinson, who had three catches for 63 yards. Amani Oruwariye made the lone big play when he intercepted a tipped pass. The safeties also labored, taking bad angles to run plays and allowing receivers to get behind them.

Special teams: C

Jack Fox was brilliant on his three opportunities, with an average of 55.3 yards per punt. He dropped two of those punts inside the Chicago 20-yard line.

That aside, the Lions committed another special teams penalty when a defender lined up offsides on back-to-back plays late. The unit has been held back by penalties all year long, which is an undisciplined look.