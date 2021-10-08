Detroit Lions 2021 Week 5 Friday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions fanbase received a bit of positive news on Friday, as head coach Dan Campbell expressed that there was still hope tight end T.J. Hockenson and left tackle Penei Sewell could suit up and play against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson addressed reporters at the Allen Park practice facility on Friday and indicated that he was banged up this week from repeated hits to his knees after playing against the Chicago Bears.

"I don’t know if that says anything, but obviously a couple more days left and we’ll see how it is on Sunday and just going from there," Hockenson said. "It is what it is. You never play in this game 100%, so it’s one of those things."

Hockenson explained futher, "Just taking a Wednesday and being precautionary about it, and yesterday doing a little bit and then today obviously just running around and trying to get some things accomplished and getting ready to roll on Sunday."

The Lions will head on the road for the second consecutive week to face the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Lions' Friday Injury Report

Limited practice (LP)

D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable

T.J. Hockenson (Knee) Questionable

Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable

Jamaal Williams (Hip) Questionable

Penei Sewell (Anke) Questionable

