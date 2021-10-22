Detroit Lions' 2021 Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 7 Friday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 7 injury report released Friday.
    Author:

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams is still dealing with the lingering impact of a head injury that occurred in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. 

    Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El expressed on Friday that Williams has continued to meet with specialists as he works through the recovery process. 

    "He's doing good. We try to talk once -- started off twice, now it's once a week. But he's just going to see different neurologists because the way he feels is not himself. I'll just leave at that," Randle-El said. "That's what you don't want. You want him to get back and feel like he can go out and be himself. He just hasn't felt that way yet. That's what matters most. The health, more than anything, is what matters. That's going to be the focus."

    On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell also provided an update on the health of rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

    “We’re still a little ways away. Now, what is that? I don’t know. Certainly not before the bye, but he is progressing. He is getting better. He’s getting better," Campbell said. "I wish I could give you a timeline, but I do feel like we can get him to return before the season’s out. I feel that way. Now, I’m not a doctor, so don’t hold that on me.”

    Detroit Lions' Week 7 Friday Injury Report

    Recommended Lions Articles

    decker5

    Taylor Decker Suffered Injury Setback Last Week, Out Against Rams

    Dan Campbell reveals when the decision has to be made on whether or not to shut down left tackle Taylor Decker for the 2021 season.

    donald5

    Aaron Donald Has Warned Jared Goff: 'I'm Going to Be Coming After Him'

    Aaron Donald has warned Jared Goff about his plans to not take it easy on his former teammate.

    kupp5

    Why Lions Need to Worry about Rams WR Cooper Kupp

    Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is among the several deep-threat options for the Los Angeles Rams.

    Limited practice (LP)

    • D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable
    • Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable
    • T.J. Hockenson (Knee) Questionable
    • Jason Cabinda (Hip) Questionable

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    swift5
    News

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

    just now
    decker5
    News

    Taylor Decker Suffered Injury Setback Last Week, Out Against Rams

    4 hours ago
    donald5
    News

    Aaron Donald Has Warned Jared Goff: 'I'm Going to Be Coming After Him'

    5 hours ago
    kupp5
    News

    Why Lions Need to Worry about Rams WR Cooper Kupp

    6 hours ago
    stafford5
    News

    Bold Prediction: Lions' Defense Will Intercept Matthew Stafford Four Times

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16787014_168388382_lowres
    News

    4 Receivers That Could Aid Jared Goff

    8 hours ago
    stafford5
    News

    Detroit Reporter In Search of Matthew Stafford Interview Gets Denied

    21 hours ago
    swift5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Five Players Limited

    22 hours ago