Detroit Lions' 2021 Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams is still dealing with the lingering impact of a head injury that occurred in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El expressed on Friday that Williams has continued to meet with specialists as he works through the recovery process.

"He's doing good. We try to talk once -- started off twice, now it's once a week. But he's just going to see different neurologists because the way he feels is not himself. I'll just leave at that," Randle-El said. "That's what you don't want. You want him to get back and feel like he can go out and be himself. He just hasn't felt that way yet. That's what matters most. The health, more than anything, is what matters. That's going to be the focus."

On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell also provided an update on the health of rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

“We’re still a little ways away. Now, what is that? I don’t know. Certainly not before the bye, but he is progressing. He is getting better. He’s getting better," Campbell said. "I wish I could give you a timeline, but I do feel like we can get him to return before the season’s out. I feel that way. Now, I’m not a doctor, so don’t hold that on me.”

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Friday Injury Report

Limited practice (LP)

D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable

Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable

T.J. Hockenson (Knee) Questionable

Jason Cabinda (Hip) Questionable

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER