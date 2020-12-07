Detroit Lions' Week 13 Snap Counts: Romeo Okwara Leads the Way

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 13 snap counts against the Chicago Bears.

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (68) 100%

Running backs

A. Peterson (32) 47%

K. Johnson (30) 44%

J. Williams (6) 9% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

J. Cabinda (6) 9% - 19 special teams snaps (63%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (64) 94%

M. Sanu (40) 59%

D. Amendola (33) 49%

Q. Cephus (31) 46% - Three special teams snaps (10%)

J. Agnew (16) 24% - 13 special teams snaps (43%)

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (53) 78%

J. James (24) 35% - 12 special teams snaps (40%)

H. Bryant (5) 7% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Offensive linemen

F. Ragnow (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

J. Jackson (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

O. Aboushi (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T. Decker (68) 100% - One special teams snap (3%)

M. Nelson (49) 72% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T. Crosby (19) 28% - Two special teams snaps (7%)

J. Dahl (0) - Six special teams snaps (20%)

L. Stenberg (0) - Three special teams snaps (10%)

Observations:

Detroit's offense ran 68 offensive plays against Chicago.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell decided to split the snap counts of running backs Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, even though Peterson saw the bulk of carries.

Jamal Agnew saw a decrease in playing time, as wideout Quintez Cephus saw a slight increase in his snap count in Week 13.

Offensive lineman Matt Nelson was called upon when Tyrell Crosby left the game with an ankle injury.

Defense

Defensive linemen

R. Okwara (66) 96% - 15 special teams snaps (50%)

N. Williams (54) 78% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

E. Griffen (45) 65% Five special teams snaps (17%)

J. Penisini (42) 61%

K. Strong (28) 41%

F. Herron (13) 19% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

Linebackers

J. Collins (67) 97%

J. Tavai LB (33) 48% - Three special teams snaps (10%)

R. Ragland (24) 35%

C. Jones (24) 35% - Eight special teams snaps (27%)

J. Davis (17) 25% - 15 special teams snaps (50%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)

Defensive backs

D. Harmon (69) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

A. Oruwariye (69) 100%

D. Roberts (59) 86% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

J. Coleman (52) 75% - Three special teams snaps (10%)

J. Kearse (48) 70% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T. Walker (30) 43% - Ten special teams snaps (33%)

M. Ford (10) - 21 special teams snaps (70%)

W. Harris (9) 13% - 19 special teams snaps (63%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)

B. Price (0) - 19 special teams snaps 63%

C. Moore (0) - 12 special teams snaps (40%)

Observations:

Kevin Strong played 41% of defensive snaps against Chicago.

Defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Nick Williams both saw an increase in their snap counts on Sunday.

Romeo Okwara played 96% of defensive snaps for Detroit's defense.

Detroit has continued to show confidence in linebacker Jamie Collins, as he played 97% of defensive snaps against Chicago.

Defensive back Bobby Price was used exclusively on special teams in his debut for the Lions.

Special teams

M. Prater (12) 40%

J. Fox (9) 30%

D. Muhlbach (9) 30%

