Detroit Lions' Week 13 Snap Counts: Romeo Okwara Leads the Way

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 13 snap counts against the Chicago Bears.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (68) 100% 

Running backs

  • A. Peterson (32) 47% 
  • K. Johnson (30) 44% 
  • J. Williams (6) 9% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • J. Cabinda (6) 9% - 19 special teams snaps (63%) 

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (64) 94%  
  • M. Sanu (40) 59% 
  • D. Amendola (33) 49%
  • Q. Cephus (31) 46% - Three special teams snaps (10%) 
  • J. Agnew (16) 24% - 13 special teams snaps (43%)  

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (53) 78% 
  • J. James (24) 35% - 12 special teams snaps (40%) 
  • H. Bryant (5) 7% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Offensive linemen

  • F. Ragnow (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • J. Jackson (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • O. Aboushi (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Decker (68) 100% - One special teams snap (3%)
  • M. Nelson (49) 72% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Crosby (19) 28% - Two special teams snaps (7%)  
  • J. Dahl (0) - Six special teams snaps (20%)
  • L. Stenberg (0) - Three special teams snaps (10%)

Observations:

  • Detroit's offense ran 68 offensive plays against Chicago.
  • Interim head coach Darrell Bevell decided to split the snap counts of running backs Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, even though Peterson saw the bulk of carries.
  • Jamal Agnew saw a decrease in playing time, as wideout Quintez Cephus saw a slight increase in his snap count in Week 13.
  • Offensive lineman Matt Nelson was called upon when Tyrell Crosby left the game with an ankle injury. 

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • R. Okwara (66) 96% - 15 special teams snaps (50%)
  • N. Williams (54) 78% - Five special teams snaps (17%) 
  • E. Griffen (45) 65% Five special teams snaps (17%) 
  • J. Penisini (42) 61% 
  • K. Strong (28) 41% 
  • F. Herron (13) 19% - Five special teams snaps (17%) 

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (67) 97%  
  • J. Tavai LB (33) 48% - Three special teams snaps (10%) 
  • R. Ragland (24) 35% 
  • C. Jones (24) 35% - Eight special teams snaps (27%) 
  • J. Davis (17) 25% - 15 special teams snaps (50%) 
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)  

Defensive backs

  • D. Harmon (69) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)  
  • A. Oruwariye (69) 100%
  • D. Roberts (59) 86% - Five special teams snaps (17%)
  • J. Coleman (52) 75% - Three special teams snaps (10%) 
  • J. Kearse (48) 70% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Walker (30) 43% - Ten special teams snaps (33%) 
  • M. Ford (10) - 21 special teams snaps (70%)
  • W. Harris (9) 13% - 19 special teams snaps (63%) 
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)
  • B. Price (0) - 19 special teams snaps 63%
  • C. Moore (0) - 12 special teams snaps (40%)

Observations:

  • Kevin Strong played 41% of defensive snaps against Chicago.
  • Defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Nick Williams both saw an increase in their snap counts on Sunday.
  • Romeo Okwara played 96% of defensive snaps for Detroit's defense.
  • Detroit has continued to show confidence in linebacker Jamie Collins, as he played 97% of defensive snaps against Chicago.
  • Defensive back Bobby Price was used exclusively on special teams in his debut for the Lions. 

Special teams

  • M. Prater (12) 40% 
  • J. Fox (9) 30% 
  • D. Muhlbach (9) 30% 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Romeo Okwara made the play of the game!

