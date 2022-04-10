List of 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Lions Have Visited With

The Detroit Lions have visited and will visit with several prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions, just like the rest of the NFL's 32 franchises, have been doing their due diligence and visiting with prospects leading up to the NFL Draft at the end of the month (April 28-30).

According to WalterFootball.com, the Lions have had or will have private visits in the next few weeks with the following prospects:

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Linebacker Ali Fayad, Western Michigan

Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Cornerback Derek Stingley, LSU

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Defensive end Travon Walker, Georgia

Of the above prospects, Thibodeaux and Walker are the most likely to be taken with Detroit's first of two first-round selections at No. 2 overall.

If Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's almost a given that Thibodeaux or Walker will be the Lions' pick at No. 2.

The Lions, remember, also reportedly sent seven staff members, including general manager Brad Holmes, to check out Thibodeaux's pro day at Oregon.

Dean, meanwhile, of the above prospects, has the best chance of being taken by Detroit with its second of two first-round picks at No. 32 overall.

"I've talked and met with him, and I've talked with multiple scouts and we all kind of agree: There isn't a better player in this class in terms of football IQ," ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently commented about Dean.

Holmes & Co. also met with the following prospects a month ago at the NFL combine:

Wide receiver Treylon Burks

Defensive end George Karlaftis, Purdue

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis has an outside shot of being taken by Holmes with the No. 2 pick.

There's also at least the possibility that the Lions will trade into the middle of the first round to take the dual-threat passer.

The first round of the 2022 draft kicks off April 28 at 8 p.m. (EST).