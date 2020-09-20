SI.com
SOS: Matt Patricia's Defense Is on Life Support

Vito Chirco

Three years into Matt Patricia's tenure as Lions head coach, and Detroit's issues on defense remain the same. 

Most notably, the Lions' defense can't get pressure on opposing passers. 

The ineffective pass rush reared its ugly head yet again in Detroit's 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.

Lions defenders combined for a lone sack -- courtesy of veteran linebacker Jamie Collins with 9:30 to play in the third quarter -- against the Packers' longtime franchise passer Aaron Rodgers, allowing him to remain untouched nearly all afternoon long. 

As a team, Detroit also produced just three measly quarterback hits -- one of them being Collins' sack. 

Subsequently, Rodgers was the recipient of an ample amount of time in the pocket, and he more than took advantage of it. 

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, recording a 107.6 passer rating in the process. 

And when Rodgers wasn't connecting with his wide array of wide receivers (he connected with eight on the day, including himself off a deflected pass), Green Bay running back Aaron Jones was busy thrashing the Lions' rush defense for big gains.

Patricia's defense consistently failed to clog up holes up the middle, and Jones proceeded to have himself a huge day.

patricia7
Detroit Lions head © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

He ran 18 times for 168 yards and two scores, including a career-long TD run of 75 yards right out of halftime (at the 14:48 mark in the third quarter). He also was the Packers' leading receiver for the game, with four catches for 68 yards and a TD.

If you weren't sure that Detroit's defensive scheme was broken after last week's fourth-quarter debacle against the Chicago Bears, you should be now.

Dating back to that dreadful final quarter vs. the Bears, the Lions have now allowed 63 points, including nine scores produced by the opposing offense, in their last five quarters of play.

It's the sign of a defense that hasn't improved since a year ago, when it finished nearly dead last in every major defensive statistical category.

The defense needs to badly be saved, and Patricia has proven time and time again that he isn't going to be the one to do it.

Sept. 20, 2020 should mark the final day of the Patricia era in Motown -- an era synonymous with constant disappointment and failure. 

