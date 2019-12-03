Lion
Inside Allen Park: Matt Patricia Expects Dalvin Cook to Play Sunday

© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

Running back Dalvin Cook left the Vikings' Monday Night Football game after he injured his shoulder in the third quarter. 

Cook's injury doesn't appear like it will keep him out of action for a significant period of time.

"I'm good. Part of the game," Cook said, via www.vikings.com. "It's a physical sport, and that's what comes with it. I just had to fight through it. I'll be good, though."

He also added: "I'll be good to go."

Matt Patricia expressed in his weekly teleconference, "I think that Cook is going to be fine with the shoulder situation that he has. He will be out there. He is a tough guy. He is a really good player."

Patricia was asked what backup running back Alexander Mattison brings to the Vikings offense, should Cook miss game action. 

On the season, Mattison has rushed the ball 86 times for 416 yards and one touchdown. 

"Mattison, he is a guy that really fits well into their system. He is a guy that can get down hill. Good explosive speed and power," Patricia said. 

"Their run game does not miss a beat when he is in there. He did a good job in the run game against us before. They (Vikings) have a really good stretch outside run zone game and they will cut the ball down hill pretty good mixed in with some scheme runs that Mattison does a really good job of running. I fully expect Cook to be ready to go." 

