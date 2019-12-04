Lion
Maven
Matt Patricia Responds to Glover Quin's Comments

John Maakaron

Glover Quin appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday and some of his comments were revealing in regards to what the current roster might be dealing with. 

With a myriad of issues facing the Lions, the last month of the season is certain to be filled with challenges.

"Right now, they're struggling," Quin said. "It's not a great situation and it's not a situation where I don't know if they can fight out of it right now because I don't know if the love and the like for Patricia's style makes the players want to fight out of it.

"I think they're to the point where 3-8, it's cold out here, we've got four games left. Let's just get this thing over with. A lot of guys are injured. Stafford is hurt. You know, they're playing a third quarterback. There's just a lot of stuff going on."

In Wednesday's media session, Matt Patricia was asked about Quin's comments. 

"I didn't see any of that. I think our guys fight really hard. I don't think there is any question about that whatsoever," Patricia said. 

Patricia has not observed signs the players are not engaged in the process. 

He added, "I really appreciate this group. I appreciate how hard they work. I think everybody that is in the building right now knows those guys are engaged. They are working as hard as they can to get better. We are a few plays away from really being a lot different right now. The fact is, we have to make those plays. Big challenge for us, with Minnesota. We will attack it the best way we can. They have a really good team."

