Even with Kerryon Johnson, Lions Will Use Multiple Running Backs

John Maakaron

Prior to running back Kerryon Johnson's injury, he was starting to be utilized more in the running game. He had a season high 26 carries against the Chiefs, followed by 20 carries against the Eagles. 

Many pundits started to express that Johnson could be utilized more, given his emerging success when rushing the football. 

Unfortunately for the Lions and Johnson, he was placed on injured reserve after six games. He was injured against the Vikings in Week 7.

Kerryon Johnson returned to practice this week and is likely eyeing a return against the Broncos.

“Yeah, I believe it’s like the last two (games) or whatever that is, something along those line. The exact date is like from the time of activation and all of that stuff," Patricia said.

Patricia expressed, despite what some may believe, that it is still important for Johnson to practice and play this season. 

“I mean, I think it’s always important to play football and practice football, and do everything you can as much as possible, especially if you’re a young player and especially if you’re a player that’s missed some time," Patricia explained. 

“I think it’s just vital for right now. Where we are next year, no one has any idea. I think right now for us, it’s what does he look like today? What does he look like tomorrow? What does it look like next week? We’ll go from there. So I think that’s what’s important for the team and for Kerryon, and again like I said, that practice opportunity is so important. No matter when it pays off, it doesn’t really matter, but anytime you can get out on the field and have those opportunities, it’s important.”

In Patricia's first two season's, the Lions have been willing to feature more than just one running back. He expressed that will continue when asked how Johnson and emerging running back Bo Scarbrough can compliment each other. 

"We’ll take full advantage of that as much as we can. I think in the run game and in the backfield, you need to have talented players back there, and it’s more than just kind of one guy for the job. I think a lot of teams, and certainly us, we’ll use multiple backs, we’ve used multiple backs, and I think that’s a good thing to have. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense to really try to understand who’s in the game from that standpoint. We always try to have as many good football players as we can.”

