Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Matt Prater Leaving May Haunt Detroit Lions Offense

Detroit Lions may struggle kicking from distance in 2021.
Author:

The Detroit Lions kicking game may be a cause for concern as the season approaches.

Former kicker Matt Prater, who was in Detroit for seven seasons, signed a two-year contract to play with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Prater, 36, was coming off a season in which he missed seven field goals and three extra points. All of his missed field goals were from 40-yards and beyond. 

Ex-Steelers kicker Matthew Wright was signed to a futures contract this offseason and is currently in a training camp battle with veteran Randy Bullock, who also signed this past offseason.

Bullock is now on his sixth team in the past decade. In 2020, he successfully made 21 of 26 attempts for the Cincinnati Bengals, including making three out of five from beyond 50 yards. 

On Saturday, in front of fans at Ford Field, both Bullock and Wright missed attempts from 50 and 54 yards.

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Early 2021 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection

After a couple of weeks of training camp, let's explore who has a chance of making the Detroit Lions 53-man roster.

lions5

Inside Ford Field: Lions Practice Without Top Wide Receivers

Three of the Detroit Lions' top wide receivers did not practice on Saturday at Ford Field.

USATSI_16237632_168388382_lowres

Lions' Offensive Linemen Room Has Makings of a 'Special' Group

Read more on Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley's comments regarding rookie Penei Sewell and the Lions' offensive line.

prater5

Asked if he had any concerns based on what he observed Saturday, Campbell acknowledged the rough day Bullock had, but wanted to avoid any quick reactions based on how the kickers have performed throughout all of training camp. 

“No, because (Randy) Bullock has been kicking it well to this point. He had a rough one today," Campbell said. "Now, let's see how we correct it. It’s not going to be a knee-jerk reaction from me right now. I mean, it's way too soon to do that. But certainly, he'd be the first one to tell you he needs to kick better.“

If Detroit's offense struggles in the red zone early in the season, the kicking game will be called upon to secure much needed points. 

If the kicking game becomes unreliable, especially from distances of 45 yards and beyond, Detroit's struggles offensively will be compounded. 

"These guys win and lose football games," special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained. "It comes down to them. But I would say consistency and just a really strong mindset is probably the two most important things."

The Lions return for Week 3 of training camp on Monday.

prater5
News

Matt Prater Leaving May Haunt Detroit Lions Offense

campbell5
News

Early 2021 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection

lions5
News

Inside Ford Field: Lions Practice Without Top Wide Receivers

USATSI_16237632_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Offensive Linemen Room Has Makings of a 'Special' Group

USATSI_16523031_168388382_lowres
News

Dan Campbell Cuts Epic Promo at Ford Field

USATSI_15204010_168388382_lowres
News

3 Keys to Success for Jamie Collins in 2021

goff5
News

Video: Jared Goff Fires Pass to T.J. Hockenson in Triple Coverage

johnson5
Polls

Were the Detroit Lions Fair to Calvin Johnson?