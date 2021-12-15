Michigan-Michigan State Early Signing Day Tracker

Keep up with all of the action, as Wednesday is early college football signing day.

National Early Signing Day is upon us.

The early signing period provides college prospects a chance to enroll at school early to begin getting acclimated to college football.

According to SI's Wolverine Digest, "Michigan currently has 20 prospects committed in the 2022 class and the group is hovering right around No. 10 nationally depending on where you look. As of right now, all but one are firmly planning on signing with Michigan."

Michigan State also has 20 players publicly committed to the 2022 class.

As it stands currently, Mel Tucker's class ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 18th nationally.

Check back early and often, as SI All Lions compiles the list of the future stars of the Michigan and Michigan State football programs.

“When you just look at the ranking of the class, that’s proof enough I think of what they’ve done. … It has a chance to be Michigan State’s highest-ranked class in the internet era and I think that it’s a little more spaced out than some of those highly-ranked classes where you had a couple outliers at the top of the class pulling that average up," recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said via MLive. "This one seems to be a little more evenly distributed in my opinion.”

Compiled list of Michigan's class of 2022 signees:

OL Alessandro Lorenzetti

OLB Micah Pollard

TE Marlin Klein

RB C.J. Stokes

DB Damani Dent

Compiled list of Michigan State's class of 2022 signees:

Tate Myre (Honorary Signing)

TE Jack Nickel

