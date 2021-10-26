NFL News: Mike Tomlin Shows How to Deny Coaching Rumors

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is probably not going to be the next head coach of USC.

The majority of head coaches do not particularly enjoy addressing rumors about their coaching future.

Responses typically end up being vague or end up coming back to haunt coaches, who eventually end up leaving, when they previously stated their loyalty to their current place of employment.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the possibility he could be interested in becoming the next head football coach at USC.

Tomlin quickly dismissed that notion and emphatically stated that it would be highly unlikely he would be coaching in college next season.

"Never say never, but never," Tomlin said emphatically. "There's not a booster with a big enough blank check. Anyone asking Sean Payton about that? Anybody asking Andy Reid stuff about that?"

Tomlin's name entered the conversation to coach in college when former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" show recently and included the current Steelers coach among a potential list of candidates.

“I’ve been talking to a bunch of folks and been giving input here and there,” Palmer said. “I’ve been as involved as they’ll let me be.”

"You’ve got a wild card like Mike Tomlin. If Mike Tomlin wants out," Palmer continued. ... "I think anybody is a potential candidate right now. And that’s what’s so great about the job. Is it can lure an NFL guy that’s tired of their current situation and worried about is Ben Roethlisberger gone? Is he done? Who are we gonna draft? Is Mike Tomlin gonna have to start over with a young rookie quarterback?”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER