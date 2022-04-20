Mike Valenti: Bring WR Deebo Samuel to Detroit Lions

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers.

Yet another NFL superstar has requested a trade, according to reports from around the league.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested to be dealt, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The decision comes as the latest development in a lengthy offseason saga involving Samuel’s efforts to get a new contract.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, the South Carolina product has exhausted all options, and now is seeking a trade.

On the Detroit Lions’ flagship radio station 97.1 The Ticket, host Mike Valenti said the team should make an offer to bring in the jack-of-all-trades player, who runs the ball and returns punts, in addition to his receiving duties.

“I am telling you right now, I am bringing Deebo to Detroit,” Valenti said. “The Lions have sat by all offseason, and they’ve watched all their friends go out and have a good time. They’ve stayed home and crocheted, they’ve done nothing. They could undo all their sins, and they could move this franchise in a quantum leap forward by making a deal to acquire Deebo Samuel.”

Valenti said the Lions should offer their No. 32 overall pick first, then package it with the No. 34 overall selection. If neither works, then the deal is off. The 49ers do not currently have a first-round pick, so it is likely that any trade for Samuel will include compensation of that variety.

The Lions currently hold two first-rounders, with the No. 2 overall selection in tow along with No. 32. With its first pick, Detroit has been most consistently connected with the top pass rushers available in this year's draft class (i.e. Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux).

Valenti said trading the second overall choice is off the table, but Detroit's next two picks should be made available.

Whomever acquires Samuel will likely have to extend him right away, which makes it difficult for teams with limited cap space. However, the Lions have options when it comes to cost-cutting.

Valenti suggested cutting Michael Brockers and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, which would create around $18 million in cap space.

“There is a point in a franchise where you’ve gotta be bold,” Valenti said. “When the right players become available, you have to try. They have been paralyzed by their own fear, and they haven’t tried.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Lions are one of several teams expected to be interested in trading for Samuel.

Other teams mentioned were the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs.