Mike Valenti Suggests Bold Plan for Detroit Lions 2022 First-Round Picks

Could the Detroit Lions draft two Michigan Wolverines in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Trading quarterback Matthew Stafford gave the Detroit Lions a whole new set of draft picks.

In the trade, the Lions acquired a third-round pick in 2021 and first rounders in both 2022 and 2023 from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Stafford. These picks will help new general manager Brad Holmes in his attempt to rebuild a roster that has played to the tune of a winless record through 11 games in 2021.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Detroit will pick first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. They’ll also have the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick. After a hot start to the regular season, the Rams and Stafford have lost three straight games.

Heading into a tough stretch of the season, the Rams could pile up losses and improve the Lions draft position.

Speaking on "The Valenti Show with Rico", host Mike Valenti discussed a plan for Detroit’s first round should it be picking twice in the top-25. He said the Lions should pick a pair of Michigan Wolverines, defensive stars Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, with their first two picks.

“Imagine if you took Hutchinson at number one overall and then at 19, David Ojabo,” Valenti said. “Wanna transform your defense? How about the college teammates? Nobody knows what one guy is gonna do more than the other guy. Bookend pass rushers.”

Valenti pointed out that the Lions took two defensive tackles, Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill, in the 2021 NFL Draft. Taking both Hutchinson and Ojabo would solidify the team’s young defensive line.

Hutchinson, in particular, is a player many believe should be in contention for the Heisman Trophy. He broke Michigan’s single-season sack record after notching three in the team’s regular season finale against Ohio State. Ojabo, meanwhile, has recorded 11 sacks opposite his star teammate.

“You took two defensive tackles in this year’s draft, you take two edge guys in next year’s draft,” Valenti said. “Let’s get this Lions team to be something we care about.”

In 2021, the Lions pass-rush has been mostly non-existent. The unit has notched just six sacks, meaning the addition of players like Hutchinson and Ojabo could have an important effect.

Valenti also said the Lions could use their first pick of the second round on a wide receiver. Options include Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Purdue’s David Bell or USC’s Drake London. He said the Lions could also consider taking a running back to pair with D’Andre Swift.

The Lions need help all over the field. Adding Hutchinson and Ojabo could certainly help the team’s pass rush. But with so many needs, is it wise to spend multiple picks on one spot when there are so many to address?