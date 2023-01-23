Former Lions QB Getting Roasted for Cowboys Final Play Call

The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from the postseason after being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is taking a significant amount of heat online, especially after the final play call appeared to have no chance of succeeding.

Moore played quarterback for the Lions from 2012-2014 and has served as the Cowboys offensive coordinator since 2019.

Trailing by 7 late in the game, common sense would dictate quarterback Dak Prescott would be launching a Hail Mary.

Instead, running back Ezekiel Elliott was lined up and center and the toss went to KaVontae Turpin, gaining minimal yards.

The NFL world was left scratching their head after Elliott was flattened playing center, forcing Prescott to rush his decision.

More: Detroit Lions Have Multiple Superstars in Wide Receivers Room

Prescott tossed a pair of costly interceptions, raising questions again about his ability to lead the Cowboys to success.

"If I had the answers, then we would've won tonight. Too early. Too soon. And I promise you we will, though. In my time playing on this team, for this organization, we will," Prescott said after the Cowboys were eliminated. "Yeah, it sucks that it's 365 days away to get back to this position, but we've got to take it day by day, step by step, and that's what I'll do. I know that's who I am. I'll respond the right way. As I said, when we get this team aligned, the guys that we get back, coaches, we'll do what's necessary to be right back here and win the next time."

Following the game, "trade Dak" was trending online and Moore took a significant amount of heat.

NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Jr. posted on social media, "We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the Cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!!"

Here is a sample of the reaction online following the Cowboys final offensive play call.