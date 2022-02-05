NFL Analyst Questions Dan Campbell's Firing of Anthony Lynn

Anthony Lynn will be joining the staff of the San Francisco 49ers.

Anthony Lynn's one year stint in Motown was unsuccessful.

There are likely many factors that caused Detroit's offense not to gel with Lynn calling plays.

Ultimately, head coach Dan Campbell made the decision to take over play-calling duties, and relegated the veteran coach to primarily focusing on the team's running game.

"Just talked to him a little bit ago. Felt like this is just best for both of us. Look, he came here, and took a leap of faith with us, under the impression that he would be calling the plays. It was not going to go that direction," Campbell explained, when the decision was made to move on from the 53-year-old coach.

Recall, Sean Payton, who Campbell coached under with the New Orleans Saints, called offensive plays for years in New Orleans, and is known for his aggressiveness and creativity.

It is why Campbell is still currently contemplating remaining the Lions' play-caller in 2022.

For Lynn, he has quickly found a new landing spot, as it was reported by ESPN that he has been hired by the San Francisco 49ers to aid coach Kyle Shanahan with the team's offense and run game.

NFL analyst Michael Silver posted on social media the following, in reaction to the news of Lynn's hiring by the 49ers:

"So to review: Dan Campbell thinks he's a better offensive mind than Anthony Lynn... but Kyle Shanahan wants Lynn's brain in his building, helping to cook up plays. Seems like Kyle might know more but..."

Naturally, supporters of the Lions quickly reacted angrily to the above sentiment.

But, in this instance, the fans are likely correct.

Detroit's offense did improve with Campbell calling plays, and it was simply a matter of allowing Lynn to move on to a team that would be a better fit based on his philosophy.

This decision has the feel of benefitting both parties equally.

The Lions will now likely turn to a young offensive mind in Ben Johnson to aid their offense moving forward.

