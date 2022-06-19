The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to be in the playoff hunt in 2022.

The Detroit Lions organization certainly has increased expectations ahead of the 2022 season.

In Dan Campbell's second season at the helm, the coaching staff is no longer installing a brand new system, but instead are building upon what was put in place last season.

As a result, there appears to be an increased comfort level for the players on the roster.

Recall, the front office decided to retain many of the team's own free agents in an effort to build continuity.

NFL.com columnist Adam Schein recently ranked which teams have an opportunity to end their playoff drought this upcoming season.

The Lions last appeared in the postseason back in 2016, losing 26-6 to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

Since then, it has been quite futile in Motown, as the team has regularly finished in last place in the NFC North division.

"While the Lions went winless through the first three months of Campbell's debut campaign, they never stopped competing and finished last season by splitting their last six games," Schein explained. "Baby steps. Remember, this is the franchise that's been "rebuilding since 1957."

Schein continued, "They're building up the trenches, too, with solid cores on the offensive and defensive lines. I also loved Detroit's draft, and not only because they grabbed University of Michigan star and Mitten State native Aidan Hutchinson. If first-round WR Jameson Williams is healthy sooner than later, I think the Lions will still be in the wild-card hunt when the Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo rolls around. Then they can fade and finish 7-10."