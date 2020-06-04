AllLions
NFL Coaches Can Return to Facilities June 5, 2020

John Maakaron

NFL teams were notified Thursday that beginning Friday, June 5, coaching staffs may begin to return to team facilities.

In a memo released to all 32 NFL franchises, the NFL established the protocol for clubs to begin increasing the amount of staff allowed at team facilities.

The memo reads,

"This will advise that, beginning tomorrow, June 5, coaching staffs may be among the employees returning to your facility. As has been emphasized in previous advice on reopening facilities, this may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility.

Beginning tomorrow, clubs may increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100 subject again to state and local regulation and implementation of the protocols developed under the leadership of Dr. Sills."

For the time being, the Lions have delayed implementing Phase 3 of their NFL offseason program.

Given the recent civil unrest, Detroit head coach Matt Patricia has decided that teaching football can be paused, so that team meetings can serve as a safe forum to discuss issues of race in America.

“It was just about listening and making sure we tried to get on and open it up for conversation, real conversation, truthful conversation, honest conversation, heartfelt conversation,” Patricia told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And really, honestly, credit to my players for leading that. They’re the ones that really were able to get it to where it became so powerful.”

The Lions released their public statement Wednesday regarding the civil unrest besieging the United States.

Going forward, Patricia indicated to Breer that football operations will resume only when the team is ready.

