Detroit vs. Everybody: 96 Percent of NFL Experts Select Packers to Win

John Maakaron

According to NFL Pickwatch, 96 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Packers to defeat the Lions at Lambeau Field.

Last season, Detroit lost both of its contests with the Packers, despite being in the lead for the majority of each game.

Green Bay was able to secure two late field goals to come away with two stunning victories in 2019.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia & Co. are heading to Lambeau Field in search of their first victory of the season. 

Detroit opened its 2020 season with a 27-23 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

The defense for Detroit will be tasked with curtailing a Packers offense that features plenty of weapons, among them running back Aaron Jones.

"He’s one of the best players on the field, hands down, from his team. I would say someone that’s kind of in the bread and butter of what they are right now offensively," Patricia explained in a video conference Friday. "As great as Aaron Rodgers is and (Davante) Adams is, Jones is just absolutely dominating the game with the run game. I think that’s one of the things that certainly at the end of last year, that they were able to carry themselves through in the playoffs, to be able to run the ball like they did and control the game. From our standpoint, that is a huge challenge for us, especially early in the year, to get our run defense ready to go against such a great player.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Should be closer game than most would think, but the Packers will win

