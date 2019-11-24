SI Lions Maven Predictions: Lions-Redskins

Vito Chirco

This matchup is lackluster between the 1-9 Redskins and 3-6-1 Lions -- a game that is arguably the weakest among the Week 12 slate of action.

This week, there's not much to be scared of from Washington. Running back Derrius Guice will be interesting to watch. Also, seeing if Adrian Peterson can continue his success against Detroit will be worth paying attention to. Detroit should win this one by default. Lions 17, Redskins 13

Logan Lamorandier

Washington is not a good football team. They haven't scored more than 17 points in a game since week two and they are last in the NFL in points per game.

Their offense is basically the equivalent of the Lions defense -- bad.

Even with Jeff Driskel at quarterback, the advantage still favors Detroit. Lions 26, Redskins 24

Adam Strozynski

What a terrific matchup this week (Sarcasm Alert). This one could be an ugly contest because both teams have a ton of issues.

However, the key matchup will be Detroit's offense versus the Redskins defense. Detroit's offense has produced well with Jeff Driskel under center, however they have been let down by one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

On the flipside, Washington's offense is the second worst in the league. They bring back running back Derrius Guice, who should cut through the Lions' defense like a hot knife through butter. This will be a shootout, but the Lions have the edge. Lions 35, Redskins 31

Lance Caporossi

The Lions win this week. The offense and combined running efforts of Jeff Driskel and Bo Scarbrough will control the clock and keep the Redskins offense on the sideline.

The Lions defense has been disappointing this season and this is the perfect game for them to build some confidence. Dwayne Haskins has thrown five interceptions since he became a starter and his favorite target Terry McLaurin will matchup with Darius Slay. Detroit's star cornerback will be itching to get a pick after missing one last week. Lions 24, Redskins 10

Brandon Justice

The Lions will bounce back in D.C. thanks to a Redskins' defense that is as bad as it gets -- yes, worse than Detroit's.

Additionally, Washington's offensive line is a mess. The Lions should be able to create a pass rush while leaving it's defensive backs in man coverage. Lions 31, Redskins 17

John Maakaron

There is no team more desperate for a win then the Lions. After losing six of their last seven games, Detroit should be able to take advantage of Washington's weaknesses.

With so many injuries, I am looking to see how defensive end Austin Bryant performs. He could see game action for the first time in his NFL career.

This has the potential of being the worst played game in the NFL this season. Detroit is reeling with so many injuries and Washington doesn't know how to get out of their way.

Washington's record is 1-9. They are starting a rookie quarterback in Dwayne Haskins. Leave FedEx Field with the victory or else demands that Quinn and Patricia be ousted will intensify. Lions 20, Redskins 19

