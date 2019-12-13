The latest NFL Draft Wire three round mock draft has the Detroit Lions selecting defensive lineman in the first two rounds and Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third round with the 69th selection.

With the sixth selection, the Lions are selecting defensive lineman Derrick Brown out of Auburn.

In the second round, the Lions are remaining in the SEC and selecting Terrell Lewis from Alabama at pick 38.

In this year's Citrus Bowl, Alabama and Michigan will square off against each other on New Year's Day.

Peoples-Jones could be an interesting selection if the Lions indeed decide to move on from Marvin Jones Jr.

Here are the pros and cons according to the Draft Network.

Pros

"Peoples-Jones displays very good proactive athleticism for the position. Defeats press with foot quickness and shows good suddenness off the LOS. He displays very good deep speed and tracking ability on 8 routes. Displays good ability to drop his weight and create separation at the top of the route. He is a natural hands catcher who occasionally allows the ball to get into his frame. Good awareness on sideline catches who will toe drag to secure the catch at critical moments of the game. Also shows good body control paired with good hand eye coordination on back shoulder throws. Big play, game breaking WR with good run after catch ability."

Cons

"Willing stalk blocker in the run game. Allows the ball to get into his frame at times. Will need to be more consistent at extending as these could become PBUs in the NFL. Needs to use his hands better off the LOS against press. Doesn’t project with good core special teams upside in the NFL. Lacks the ideal physicality and mass to return kicks. As a punt returner, he’s more of a wall right/let returner who doesn't create something from nothing, thereby projecting him with only sufficient ability as a punt returner in the NFL. Doesn’t have a lot of wiggle and shiftiness in space."

Leave a comment below if you think Peoples-Jones would be a welcome addition to the Detroit Lions.

Read Next: Could Mike McCarthy Be a Fit as Head Coach in Detroit