NFC North News: Vikings Set to Interview Jim Harbaugh
The Minnesota Vikings are interviewing Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for their current vacancy, according to ProFootballTalk.
Recently, the Wolverines lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the NFL, as the Ravens have brought back the talented defensive coach.
Harbaugh had been linked to the Raiders, but talks seemed to have fizzled, as talks with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been gaining momentum in the past 48 hours.
Harbaugh has not hinted one way or the other regarding his future plans, but reports continue to indicate that he would entertain an NFL job, if he was given control of roster decisions.
According to SI's Inside the Vikings, "Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings will interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham over Zoom on Saturday, according to multiple reports. ... And you can understand why Adofo-Mensah might be interested. The Vikings' new GM went to Princeton, and Graham went to an Ivy League school as well (Yale)."
Here are other candidates who could interest the Detroit Lions rival in the NFC North.
- 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
- Rams DC Raheem Morris
- Rams OC Kevin O'Connell
- Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon
- Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles
- Giants DC Patrick Graham
