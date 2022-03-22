LB Chris Board Scouting Report: What Detroit Lions Are Getting

Todd Karpovich of Raven Country explains how new Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board helps the Lions' defense.

Following the departure of linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the Detroit Lions were in search of a player who could fill the void on defense, as well as on special teams.

After signing cornerback Mike Hughes earlier in the day, general manager Brad Holmes added Detroit's second defensive player from another organization in this year's free agency period.

Linebacker Chris Board was undrafted out of North Dakota State when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

The 26-year-old veteran played his first four seasons in Baltimore and became among the team's best special teams performers.

As a result of his steady progress on special teams, head coach John Harbaugh gave Board increased opportunities to play on defense.

Last season, Board played a career-high 337 snaps. He was utilized situationally on passing downs, but also was called upon to contribute as a pass-rusher.

Todd Karpovich covers the Baltimore Ravens for SI's Raven Country.

He answered five questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new linebacker Chris Board.

1.) What are the Detroit Lions getting in linebacker Chris Board?

Todd Karpovich: The Lions are getting a hard-working, versatile and smart player. Board was an underrated performer on the Ravens' defense, and he'll make an impact in Detroit. He also is a natural leader for a young defense.

2.) Why do you think the Ravens did not re-sign him?

Karpovich: The Ravens did make him an offer, but apparently, he got a better deal in Detroit. He also likely sees an opportunity for more playing time with the Lions.

3.) What were his biggest strengths?

Karpovich: He's quick, strong, and a good tackler. Board has a solid football IQ. He was widely lauded by the defensive coaches.

“I think for the same reason that he’s such a great special teams player is why he’s a great defensive player," former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "I think he tackles well in space, he has really good speed and he knows how to cover people. And, when you ask him to blitz, he does the same thing; it’s like running down on a kickoff. He’s always answered the bell, whenever we’ve asked him to do anything, and I’m really happy for him that he’s getting the playing time that he’s gotten."

4.) He was mostly used on special teams with the Ravens. What is one thing about Board that Lions fans may not know about?

Karpovich: He is a good defender who can play well against the run and drop back in coverage. Board also does a solid job of getting to the quarterback.

5.) How should the Lions best utilize his skill set in their defense?

Karpovich: The Lions should use his versatility. Perhaps they stay in a 3-4 defense to take advantage of his skills. Board is a plug-and-play type of player.