NFL World Reacts to Kenny Pickett's Small Hand Size

NFL world has discovered that Kenny Pickett's are smaller than the majority of quarterback's playing in the league.

The news is out.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett waited until the NFL scouting combine to have his hands measured.

The quarterback acknowledged that his hand size was a topic of conversation in the media much more than in meetings with NFL teams.

“It’s come up a lot less in meetings than in the media,” Pickett said, via USA Today. “The media asks about it a lot more than the teams do. ... Whatever it measures, it measures. I’m sure that won’t be the end of it, but that’ll be the last measurement I'm sure I'll take of it."

Players hands are measured from the tip of the thumb and across the outstretched hand to the tip of the pinky finger.

Pickett emerged and played quite well his fifth season at the University of Pittsburgh.

The 23-year-old quarterback completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns.

On Thursday morning, it was revealed that Pickett's hand size measured in at 8.5 inches.

Pickett’s official hand size is smaller than any current quarterback in the league.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the official news many were waiting for.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER