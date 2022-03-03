Skip to main content

NFL World Reacts to Kenny Pickett's Small Hand Size

NFL world has discovered that Kenny Pickett's are smaller than the majority of quarterback's playing in the league.

The news is out. 

Quarterback Kenny Pickett waited until the NFL scouting combine to have his hands measured. 

The quarterback acknowledged that his hand size was a topic of conversation in the media much more than in meetings with NFL teams. 

“It’s come up a lot less in meetings than in the media,” Pickett said, via USA Today. “The media asks about it a lot more than the teams do. ... Whatever it measures, it measures. I’m sure that won’t be the end of it, but that’ll be the last measurement I'm sure I'll take of it."

Players hands are measured from the tip of the thumb and across the outstretched hand to the tip of the pinky finger.

Pickett emerged and played quite well his fifth season at the University of Pittsburgh. 

The 23-year-old quarterback completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. 

Recommended Lions Articles

willis5

NFL Combine Schedule: What to Know Thursday

NFL combine workouts are scheduled to be broadcast beginning on Thursday.

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17477708_168388382_lowres

How Detroit Lions Can Free Up $10.5 Million in Cap Space

Should the Detroit Lions restructure the contract of left tackle Taylor Decker this offseason?

3 hours ago
USATSI_17035303_168388382_lowres

Is Penn State's Jaquan Brisker Lions' No. 1 Safety of Future?

Read more on whether Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker should be a target of the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago

On Thursday morning, it was revealed that Pickett's hand size measured in at 8.5 inches.  

Pickett’s official hand size is smaller than any current quarterback in the league.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the official news many were waiting for. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

pickett5
News

NFL World Reacts to Kenny Pickett's Small Hand Size

By John Maakaron
4 minutes ago
willis5
News

NFL Combine Schedule: What to Know Thursday

By John Maakaron
29 minutes ago
USATSI_17477708_168388382_lowres
News

How Detroit Lions Can Free Up $10.5 Million in Cap Space

By Vito Chirco
3 hours ago
USATSI_17035303_168388382_lowres
News

Is Penn State's Jaquan Brisker Lions' No. 1 Safety of Future?

By Daniel Kelly
4 hours ago
hutchinson5
News

Twitter Reacts: Former Pro Bowler Projects Aidan Hutchinson Will Flop

By John Maakaron
17 hours ago
goff5
News

Lions' Offense Must Address 'Terrible' Third-Down, Red-Zone Performance

By John Maakaron
19 hours ago
howell5
News

Dan Campbell Reveals What Traits Lions QB Must Possess

By Christian Booher
23 hours ago
london5
News

Drake London Loved Watching Calvin Johnson: 'Definitely One of the Greatest'

By John Maakaron
Mar 2, 2022