NFL World Reacts to Chicago Bears Hiring Matt Eberflus

The NFL world reacts to the Chicago Bears new coaching hire.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next NFL head coach.

According to ESPN, new general manager Ryan Poles has decided upon former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to take over after Matt Nagy, who was relieved of his duties following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar

According to the Bears team website, "Eberflus began his NFL career with the Browns as a linebackers coach (2009-10) before spending seven seasons with the Cowboys as linebackers coach (2011-17)—and adding passing game coordinator to his duties in 2016-17. Before entering the NFL, Eberflus was a college coach for 17 years. He started his career at Toledo, his alma mater, as a student assistant (1992), graduate assistant (1993), outside linebackers coach (1994-98) and defensive backs coach (1999-2000), also serving as recruiting coordinator in 1994-95."

Eberflus served as the defensive coordinator at Missouri for eight seasons from 2001-08.

The 51-year-old also served in the same role for the Indianapolis Colts for the past four seasons.

Unfortunately, the Colts did not qualify for the playoffs after being upset in the season finale by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn were reportedly also in the mix to lead the Bears, but the organization has decided to take a chance on the veteran assistant coach.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Bears hiring Eberflus.

