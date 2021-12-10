NFL World Reacts to Death of Former WR Demaryius Thomas

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver has passed away at the age of 33.

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his home, according to Roswell, Georgia police.

He was 33 years old and enjoying retirement away from the National Football League.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," relative LaTonya Bonseigneur said on Friday. "We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday."

Several of Thomas' former teammates have also expressed that the ex-NFL star may have been suffering seizures in the past few months.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans," the Broncos released in a statement. "Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Thomas retired from NFL action in June of this past offseason after a stellar 10-year career that spanned from 2010-2019.

"DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event. Absolutely devastated," Peyton Manning shared.

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

According to SI's Mile High Huddle, "Thomas was the leading receiver on the Broncos' record-breaking 2013 offense that totaled 606 points -- a mark that still stands. He was one of the few guys who came to play in Denver's ugly Super Bowl XLVIII loss, setting a Super Bowl record for most receptions in the biggest game. Thomas was a big part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 triumph two years later. When Manning retired, Thomas continued to produce at a high level for Trevor Siemian, posting a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016."

Several current and former players have taken to social media to share their grief, shock and memories of a player described as caring and selfless.

Here is a sample of the reactions to the news of Thomas' sudden and unexpected death.