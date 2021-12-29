NFL World Reacts to Death of John Madden

John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.

The NFL world lost a legend, as it has been announced that Hall of Fame coach John Madden has passed away.

He was 85 years old and reportedly passed suddenly and expectedly in the morning hours on Tuesday.



"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."



Madden became a household name due to his successful career as a head coach, sports broadcaster and for the wildly popular video game that bears his name.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the loss of an iconic sports figure and a prominent figure in the history of the National Football League.

