Nick Sirianni: We Know What Type of Playmaker D'Andre Swift Is

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has started to stand out on film due to his pass-catching prowess out of the backfield.

Through seven games, Swift leads the entire NFL in both receptions and receiving yards from the running back position.

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Lions, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with Detroit reporters via teleconference and shared the potential challenges of preparing for Detroit's second-year running back.

"Anytime a guy is leading that through eight games, all those things that you just mentioned, we are well aware of where he is and where he's going to be," Sirianni said. "Anytime you have a good playmaker like D'Andre Swift is, you've got to be alert for where he is on the field. And that's obviously our goal is just to know where guys are on the field, where the big-time playmakers are on the field. Same thought process for when (Alvin) Kamara is out there or (Christian) McCaffrey. ... So I know the one name, the names you mentioned before, obviously have done it longer, but we know what type of playmaker Swift is."



Impact of having cornerback Darius Slay on Eagles' roster

While the reunion at Ford Field will not garner the same amount of attention as last week's reunion with Matthew Stafford, veteran cornerback Darius Slay will be making a return to Ford Field to face his old team.

Recall, back in March of 2020, Detroit traded the talented defensive back to the Eagles for a third-round pick (No. 85 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 166) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Following the trade, the Eagles decided to extend Slay's contract and agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million in guaranteed money.

"We love having Slay on this team. He comes to work everyday, trying to get better every single day. I love his personality and what he brings -- the leadership that he brings to our organization. Just well-respected around the locker room," Sirianni said.

Sirianni added, "He's just a great guy to be around. Obviously, his play speaks for itself. Just been tasked with covering the leading receiver on the opposite team almost every week. And he's just done a great job because we know the player -- I know you guys are aware of the playmaker that he is. He obviously had a big game with two interceptions that helped us win the game against Carolina. But, really glad he's on this football team. He just brings a lot of personality, a lot of playmaking ability, a lot of leadership, a lot of toughness. I could go on and on about the guy. I love that he's on this football team."