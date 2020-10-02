SI.com
No Fans at Ford Field for Foreseeable Future

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions and team president Rod Wood were hopeful that fans of the team could be in attendance at Ford Field as early as November. 

As an email sent to season ticket holders Friday stated, the recent executive order signed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will not allow that to take place.

"As a result of the Governor's most recent Executive Order, we are unable to honor the 3-game ticket package you previously purchased. To say we are disappointed is an understatement," an email from the Lions read.

Wood has held out hope that fans would be able to return by November with the proper safety protocols in place.

“Very hopeful that Weeks 8 for us and on for the rest of the season we can have fans,” Wood said at the annual Detroit Economic Club luncheon, which was held virtually via Zoom.

“We want to continue to work with the governor’s office and her advisors to get them comfortable that we can host fans when it’s safe, which I’m very comfortable and confident that we can. And I do think at the end of the day, if we do it well -- and I think we’ll see it with those games that are going to have fans."

It may be a long time before fans of the Lions are able to cheer on their football team. 

While Detroit has canceled their 3-game season-ticket packages for November, the organization still has the option of issuing single-game tickets, but only if Gretchen Whitmer revises her current COVID-19 order.

Detroit takes on the New Orleans Saints from Ford Field this Sunday at 1 p.m.

