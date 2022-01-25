Odds Aaron Glenn Becomes Saints' Next Head Coach

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is not likely going to land the head coaching position with the Denver Broncos.

After being one of the early candidates interviewed in Denver, his name was not included as being among the finalists for the opening.

On Tuesday afternoon, a significant development occurred that could cause the Lions organization some level of concern.

Sean Payton, who has served as the New Orleans Saints head coach since 2006, is reportedly stepping away from being an NFL coach and is retiring.

Glenn served as the Saints defensive backs coach for five seasons from 2016-2020.

"When you look at the leadership qualities, the people that he's learned under -- Bill Parcells, Sean Payton, some of those guys -- I don't think there's any doubt he'll be a head coach in the NFL eventually," Dave Birkett said, via DenverBroncos.com.

Glenn garnered a significant amount of respect across the league for piecing together a defense despite having several members of the roster out due to injury.

Under Glenn, Detroit's defense gave up fewer points per game than in 2020 and was able to develop several young defensive backs.

“AG’s is kind of like that uncle that -- you know how there’s that uncle that always watches your back when you’re young, and he’s always going to look out for you, but he’s going to tell your ass when you’re wrong? That’s AG," safety Tracy Walker told reporters. "AG is always going to tell you when you’re wrong, but he’s going to love you."



While the ex-NFL cornerback is rising up the coaching ranks, it is not believed that he will be a serious contender to land the Saints job.

It is highly likely the Saints stay in-house and promote defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, the odds on favorite to succeed Payton.

Glenn has at least earned another opportunity to interview for an opening this cycle, and it will likely be with the Saints.

I will place the odds of Glenn leaving to take a head coaching job in New Orleans at 20 percent.