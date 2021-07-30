Odds Dan Campbell Will Win NFL Coach of the Year in 2021

Read more on the odds of Detroit Lions first-year head man Dan Campbell winning the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year award.

In a perfect world, this upcoming season, the Detroit Lions would win the NFC North and capture a playoff victory for the first time since the 1991 campaign.

Yet, we don't live in a perfect world and the Lions are far from a perfect roster.

In fact, they are much closer to being the basement team in the NFC North than to being the champions of the division.

Remember, they won just five games, and finished in last place in the NFC North a season ago.

Subsequently, the bar isn't very high for Dan Campbell, going into his first season as the head man in the Motor City.

He could lead Detroit to a 7-10 record in 2021, and it feasibly could be viewed as a success.

And, if he guides the franchise to nine or more wins in his first campaign as Lions head coach, the city might just build a statue for "The Dude" outside of Ford Field.

Sure, I'm only kidding, but if Detroit were somehow, someway, to overachieve in 2021, Campbell would garner a heck of a lot of respect from the organization and its fanbase. It would also do Campbell well in the NFL Coach of the Year voting.

If the Lions were to pull off a nine-win campaign in what is now a 17-game regular season (a 9-8 record), the first-year Detroit head man might just win the award.

Yet, with the rebuilding state of the team's roster on both sides of the ball, it's not very likely the Lions reach nine victories in Campbell's inaugural season with the organization.

Consequently, it significantly decreases his odds of winning the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year.

At this juncture, I'm placing Campbell's odds of capturing the award at 10 percent.

