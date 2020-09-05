SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

John Maakaron

The expectation for a draft pick selected as high as No. 3 overall is to come in immediately and make an impact. 

Many supporters of the Detroit Lions feel that rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah should start immediately alongside veteran defensive back Desmond Trufant when Detroit takes the field next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. 

Not so fast. 

As the 2020 season opener approaches, reporters and many who have attended training camp practices regularly report that Okudah simply is not ready to play 60-70 snaps defensively in the NFL.

Couple that with the emergence of second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and it is time to prepare for the idea that Okudah could play less than 40 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps against Chicago.

According to MLive Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke, "Jeff Okudah will probably start the season on the bench. I'd be surprised if he played more than 15-20 defensive snaps against Chicago."

Last season, Chicago's offense was able to move the football at will against Detroit's defense. 

Mitchell Trubisky, who was recently named the starting quarterback for the Bears, had his two best statistical performances in two November victories against Detroit. 

It would be a tall order for the ex-Buckeyes defensive back to immediately shut down an opposing quarterback in his first game in the NFL.

Expect Okudah to see the field, but in a limited capacity -- specifically on plays that Detroit has a slight edge defensively and on third-and-long situations. 

Detroit can ill-afford to get off to a slow start in the win-loss column in 2020. But, Okudah's tenure in Detroit is likely going to be measured -- and more on the cautious side -- based on the abbreviated offseason.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Well that is a downer

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Make Mistake Not Signing Leonard Fournette

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by not signing Leonard Fournette.

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Wide Receiver Chris Lacy

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing Adrian Peterson

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Bob Quinn Building Solid Foundation for Future

Read more on why Lions general manager Bob Quinn is building a solid foundation for the future in Detroit

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

All Lions: Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projections

Ahead of Saturday's roster cutdown, several beat writers and Lions insiders have published their 53-man roster projections.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Stafford Tells Burleson: "I'm Going for the MVP"

Matthew Stafford texts former teammate about his desire to be the NFL MVP in 2020.

John Maakaron

Report: Mitchell Trubisky Named Week 1 Starter against Lions

According to reports, the Detroit Lions will face Mitchell Trubisky Week 1 at Ford Field

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Announce Official Betting Partner

Read more on the Detroit Lions announcement of a new official betting partner.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Matt Patricia on NFL Cut Day: "I Hate It. It's the Worst"

Read more on why Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia hates NFL cut day.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Lions' 53-Man Roster Prediction

Read more on which Detroit Lions players could make the 53-man roster following the completion of training camp

Vito Chirco