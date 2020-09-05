Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

The expectation for a draft pick selected as high as No. 3 overall is to come in immediately and make an impact.

Many supporters of the Detroit Lions feel that rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah should start immediately alongside veteran defensive back Desmond Trufant when Detroit takes the field next Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Not so fast.

As the 2020 season opener approaches, reporters and many who have attended training camp practices regularly report that Okudah simply is not ready to play 60-70 snaps defensively in the NFL.

Couple that with the emergence of second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and it is time to prepare for the idea that Okudah could play less than 40 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps against Chicago.

According to MLive Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke, "Jeff Okudah will probably start the season on the bench. I'd be surprised if he played more than 15-20 defensive snaps against Chicago."

Last season, Chicago's offense was able to move the football at will against Detroit's defense.

Mitchell Trubisky, who was recently named the starting quarterback for the Bears, had his two best statistical performances in two November victories against Detroit.

It would be a tall order for the ex-Buckeyes defensive back to immediately shut down an opposing quarterback in his first game in the NFL.

Expect Okudah to see the field, but in a limited capacity -- specifically on plays that Detroit has a slight edge defensively and on third-and-long situations.

Detroit can ill-afford to get off to a slow start in the win-loss column in 2020. But, Okudah's tenure in Detroit is likely going to be measured -- and more on the cautious side -- based on the abbreviated offseason.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast