On This Date: Dan Campbell Gives Memorable 'Kneecap' Speech

The Detroit Lions' future looks very bright under the watchful eye of head coach Dan Campbell.

Two years ago, Detroit's then-new head man stood in front of the podium, and delivered one of the most memorable introductory speeches in NFL history.

Reporters were watching and listening on Zoom, as Campbell delivered a powerful message intended to clearly state what the new culture of the Lions was going to be all about.

More: Aaron Glenn Will Interview with Arizona Cardinals In Person

“Here’s what I do know, is that this team is going to take on the identity of this city. And, this city’s been down, and it found a way to get up. It’s found a way to overcome adversity," said Campbell. "So, this team’s going to be built on: we’re going to kick you in the teeth, all right, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you and when you knock us down, we’re going to get up. And, on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off."

Campbell continued, "And, we’re going to stand up, and then it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down. And, on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap, and we’re going to get up and then it’s going to take three shots to get us down. And, when we do, we’re going to take another hunk out of you. Before long, we’re going to be the last one standing. That’s going to be the mentality.”

In the two years since, no truer words have been spoken. The team has, in fact, played a physical, aggressive style of football on both offense and defense.

Entering into free agency and the draft, the team is clearly looking for more players who fit the organization's culture.

“These guys are gritty football players,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said, when discussing Detroit's 2022 draft class.

“Let me tell you something,” Campbell said during the draft, via the Lions social media page. “Do you know why we love you? Because you are a football player. We love football players, man. You eat it, you sleep it.”