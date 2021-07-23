One Burning Question Dan Campbell Will Need to Answer Immediately

As the Detroit Lions head into training camp next week, all eyes will be on talented members of the offense and defense.

The organization is looking to begin the process of moving out of the basement in the NFC North, and they are looking to head coach Dan Campbell to lead the way.

One of the burning question that Campbell will need to prove is can he, along with his coaching staff, put together effective game plans week to week.

"I’m not a system guy. I’ve been through all of them, I’ve seen all of them, so I’m not caught up on that," Campbell said. "I’m going to find the best coordinators that are going to come in, and he’s going to have a vision of how he wants to run it with mine. There’s concepts that I know work, that we did well in New Orleans, that I’m going to implement and want to implement. But other than that, let’s put our guys in the best position to have success. That’s what I’m about."

It is believed that on offense, Campbell wants to emphasize the run. While this is true to some extent, Campbell noted that he is not married to the run if matchups dictate an advantage through the air.

"We’re going to run a system that puts our best on your worst. That’s what we’re going to do because that’s what we did in New Orleans. We’re going to find a way to put our guys in one-one-one matchups, whether it’s run or pass," he said. "If you’re telling me that our left tackle is better than their right end, and we can run outside zone all day, we’re going to run outside zone, as long as we cut off the back side. Why not? If we can exploit a weakness, we’re going to do it."

With the organization placing an emphasis on the offensive line, it makes sense that Campbell and the offense will want to control the game and the clock by running the football.

But, Detroit's first year head coach does not to focus only on one aspect of the offense.

Instead, he is looking to work with offensive Anthony Lynn to create game plans that will put his team in the best position to succeed consistently.

"I don’t want a coordinator who’s going to throw the ball 60 times a game, 50 times a game. That’s not what I’m looking for," he said. On the flip side of that, I’m not looking for someone to run it 50 times a game. I know there’s this preconceived notion about me.

"Of course I want to run the football, because there’s a mentality about it, there’s a physicality about it, it makes you better defensively, as well, when you do it against yourself in practice. But, ultimately, I want to find the best guy for the job that fits what I want to do and fits what we’re trying to do here, and can put ourselves in the best situation to have success."

