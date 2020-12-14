Lions Can't Overcome Poor Calls, Rodgers Puts on Clinic in 31-24 Loss

What more can you say about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that hasn't already been said.

With his team needing a victory to clinch the NFC North, Rodgers and the Packers put on an offensive clinic in their 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Offensively, the Packers took advantage of long drives in the third quarter to pull ahead of Detroit, and never looked back.

Detroit's opening drive resulted in a touchdown, as Matthew Stafford found wideout Mohamed Sanu on a couple of receptions to move the chains early.

The offensive line gave Stafford plenty of time early on Sunday, and Detroit's first scoring drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

It did not take long for Rodgers and the Packers' offense to tie the game.

It actually only took 1:24, as Rodgers found Davante Adams, who beat cornerback Amani Oruwariye on a 56-yard touchdown reception.

Adams broke a Green Bay record with his touchdown reception, as the talented wideout has now secured a touchdown reception in eight consecutive games.

Rodgers command of the Packers' offense was on full display in the first half. He had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the first quarter.

He found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a perfectly thrown back-shoulder toss, beating Oruwariye again, on Green Bay's second touchdown of the afternoon.

Rodgers' first incompletion did not occur until midway through the second quarter, as he started his day 10-for-10.

Late in the first half, interim Lions head coach Darrell Bevell was able to counter the Packers' man coverage with screen passes. Each Detroit running back was the recipient of a screen pass, as the offense marched into the red zone.

Detroit was able to tie the game, 14-14, on Swift's fifth rushing touchdown of the season. The Lions' second scoring drive spanned 80 yards on 11 plays.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The key officiating calls did not go the Lions' way on Sunday.

Prior to the half ending, the officials did not call what appeared to be defensive pass interference on Detroit's Hail Mary attempt.

Rodgers and the Packers' offense, meanwhile, dominated possession in the third quarter.

Their first drive of the second half spanned 14 plays and 75 yards, over the course of 8:49.

Rodgers put the Packers ahead, 21-14, as he scrambled six yards for the touchdown.

Detroit did not run its first offensive play until midway through the quarter, and only ended up with three plays for the entire quarter. Green Bay's offense held possession for over 13 minutes.

Green Bay extended its lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, as Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan to cap off another long drive that spanned 7:49.

Detroit got its first points of the second half midway through the fourth quarter.

Wideout Marvin Jones made what looked like a ridiculous, circus-type catch near the goal line, but was ruled an incompletion after replay review.

Nonetheless, Kerryon Johnson brought Detroit within seven, 28-21, when he scampered into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown.

Following the drive, Stafford headed off to the locker room, after he was hit hard on a scramble near the goal line. He did not return after suffering a rib injury.

He returned to the sideline, but backup Chase Daniel was tasked with bringing Detroit back after Mason Crosby was successful on a 57-yard field goal, which gave the Packers a 31-21 lead.

A Matt Prater 32-yard field goal then cut the Packers' lead to seven, 31-24.

Detroit was unable to recover an onside kick, and Green Bay sealed the victory when Rodgers connected with Tonyan on a third-down play.

With the loss, Detroit falls to 5-8, and heads to Tennessee next week to face the Titans.

