Pat McAfee Uses WWE Smackdown Broadcast to Troll Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have become a regular bit for WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee.

Pat McAfee has enjoyed a massive amount of success after he transitioned from his playing career in the National Football League.

The talented and entertaining broadcaster hosts his own daily SiriusXM radio show.

Now, the 34-year-old broadcaster has become a staple on "Smackdown", the nationally television WWE program that airs every Friday evening on Fox.

Working alongside veteran Michael Cole, McAfee brings the energy of passionate wrestling fans with an entertaining quality that makes the broadcast appointment viewing every Friday.

“The internet says a lot of things about a lot of people who’ve probably been around WWE for like 30 or 40 years. I guess there’s a lot of pent-up potential stories and happenings that could go through there,” McAfee said on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee show. “They’ve been all very nice to me, and I’m very thankful. Other people probably experienced something different. I’m just gonna tell you -- Bruce Prichard is f***ing awesome. Kevin Dunn, also awesome, he’s in my ear every single show, and by the way, Vince McMahon in my ear? Awesome!"

For supporters of the Detroit Lions, tuning in to WWE programming recently has seen McAfee repeatedly bring up the struggles of the organization.

On three separate occasions, and possibly more, McAfee has made reference to the Lions, including at a pay-per-view broadcast.

Here are the three recent examples of McAfee's references about the Lions.

"If Sami (Zayn) were to become (King of the Ring), we'd be more distraught than Lions fans..tears would be shed just like Motor City Dan Campbell."

"Stomped right through his heart like Greg Joseph did to Detroit."

"Columbus. The boos reign down louder then they did for (Lions principal owner) Sheila Ford Hamp at the Lions game."

Evan Fox, a staffer and regular on-air contributor on McAfee's radio show, shares his passion for the 0-5 team on a regular basis, both on the show and via social media.

The Lions (0-5) will have their next opportunity to secure their first victory of the 2021 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field against the Cincinnati Bengals.