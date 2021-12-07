Penei Sewell Is Already Among Top Offensive Tackles in NFL

Penei Sewell is on the verge of becoming the best offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Rookie right tackle Penei Sewell was among the Detroit Lions top-three graded players on the offensive side of the football in Week 13, according to Pro Football Focus.

In fact, since Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, Sewell has been the second-highest graded offensive tackle in the league, as he has earned a 86.6 grade.

In 259 pass-blocking snaps the last seven weeks, the 21-year-old rookie has only allowed one sack.

"I think he’ll go over there and won’t miss a beat, me personally," head coach Dan Campbell commented when Sewell moved back to right tackle when Taylor Decker returned. "It’ll be a little odd, but I also know he’s got enough reps over there. And look, he’s a damn good athlete, and he’s a professional, man. He wants to win. He wants to win his reps. I think he’ll go over there and do just fine.”

His selection with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft can be viewed as a success for new general manager Brad Holmes.

"Offensively, we came through when we needed to," Campbell told reporters on Monday via Zoom conference. "We’ve got to start faster in both halves offensively. It takes us a minute to get going and once we do, we strike pretty good, but then we lull again. But, I thought (Jared) Goff came out and drove us down the field and our skill players showed up and the O-line protected him. So, good job.”

