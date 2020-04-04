2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Lions at Every Position

The Lions currently possess nine picks in this year's NFL draft.

Despite the moves made in the early free agency period, Detroit still has needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, the interior of the offensive line, running back and wide receiver.

Here's our list of prospects who would be perfect fits for what the Lions need.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Hurts had a productive career in both the Southeastern Conference and Big 12. It is no small feat to lead both Alabama and Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

Running Back

Zack Moss, Utah

Weighing 223 pounds, Moss has the size to be a workhorse type of back. He uses his size to his advantage, and breaks more tackles than just about everyone in the entire FBS.

Of running backs with a minimum of 100 rushing attempts in 2019, Moss' 89 forced missed tackles ranked second in the country. He also compiled 1,412 rushing yards a season ago -- 1,042 yards coming after contact. His 4.45 yards-after-contact per attempt was one of the best averages in the entire class.

Wide Receiver

Gabriel Davis, UCF

In 2019, Davis was tied for the fourth-most deep pass catches in the FBS and the fourth-most yards from the deep ball.

Davis accumulated 16 receptions of over 20 yards with 620 yards coming off those deep targets. With decent size, he can win downfield with body control and great tracking ability -- more in the mold of Marvin Jones.

Tight End

Jacob Breeland, Oregon

Breeland will be a solid red zone target for the team that drafts him. In 2019, Breeland secured six touchdown passes and 405 yards receiving at Oregeon. At 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, he has excellent size for the position.

Offensive Tackle

Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette

After reviewing film, Hunt can clearly play at both guard and tackle positions in the NFL.

The Lions will likely be looking to improve up front -- whether it'd be for immediate need, depth or for the future. Perhaps what general manager Bob Quinn will like best about Hunt is his versatility. Hunt, a four-year starter, spent his first two seasons at left guard before playing the next two years at right tackle while in college.

Interior Offensive Line

Damien Lewis, LSU

Tigers guard Damien Lewis was part of an offensive line unit that won the Joe Moore Award, recognizing one of the most dominant offensive lines in recent memory.

At 6-foot-2, 327 pounds, Lewis would be a monstrous addition to Detroit's offensive line. With Graham Glasgow's departure in free agency, Detroit's offensive line is in search of a replacement to aid its underachieving rushing attack.

EDGE Defender

Josh Uche, Michigan

During the two-time All-Big Ten honoree's four years at Michigan, he proved to be productive in stopping the run and when deployed as a pass rusher.

And boy did he wreak havoc on opposing passers, whether he was lined up in the up or down position -- which goes back to the high degree of versatility that he possesses. He finished his U-M career with 16.5 total sacks, including a team-leading 8.5 during his senior campaign this past year. He also recorded a team-high seven sacks during his junior season.

Interior Defensive Line

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer. Brown could instantly provide interior pressure. He has a variety of pass-rush moves, including a devastating bull rush. Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

Linebacker

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Draft analysts and scouts believe Baun displays strengths as a pass rusher and is versatile enough to line up in a number of different defensive alignments.

Many believe that he best fits as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams linebacker and former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

Cornerback

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

The odds on favorite to be selected by the Detroit Lion in this year's draft. Okudah wouldn't be the most awe-inspiring pick, but would fill a position of need in Detroit's secondary.

This past season, the Lions secondary was torched on a consistent basis, allowing a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per game. Okudah, meanwhile, "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" this past season -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Safety

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

As the nephew of Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, Chinn was very versatile for a big safety. In 2019, he lined up everywhere at the FCS level, including 276 snaps at free safety, 172 snaps in the box and 202 in the slot.

For the Lions' defense, specifically, Chinn has the desired length, speed and versatility to play the "Tavon Wilson" box safety role. Perhaps his best trait is attacking the football in the air. He does a nice job reading the quarterback's eyes and making a play on the ball.