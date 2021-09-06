September 6, 2021
Peter King Predicts Stafford Will Win Lombardi Trophy in Debut Season

Lofty expectations have been set for the Los Angeles Rams by NFL reporter Peter King.
Matthew Stafford wanted so desperately to play for the Los Angeles Rams in order to play in more meaningful and primetime National Football League games. 

The veteran signal-caller understood the position the Detroit Lions were in, as they were set to embark on a long retooling process after they dismissed their former general manager and head coach in 2020.

His first offseason with the Rams has seen some pretty lofty expectations levied upon him, since he has been paired with one of the premiere offensive minds in the game.  

In his weekly Football Morning in America column, reporter Peter King revealed his season predictions and supporters of the Rams will be quite happy. 

"I’m picking a Rams-Bills Super Bowl. Obvious rejoinder: What’s wrong with Kansas City and Tampa Bay? You had them ranked 1-2 in the spring," King writes. "The answer is, Nothing. I really liked the Bills and Rams when I went to their camps. I think it’s Buffalo’s breakthrough year, and I think Matthew Stafford gives the Rams the kind of offensive confidence and explosiveness they haven’t had since we all thought Jared Goff was The Answer, in early 2018."

According to King, the Rams will defeat the Bills, 33-24.

For the second consecutive season, an NFL team hoists the Lombardi Trophy at their home stadium, as SoFI Stadium is the site of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13.

stafford5

