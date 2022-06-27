Skip to main content

Former Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson Could Fight Le'Veon Bell

Adrian Peterson could have a new athletic venture to prepare for.

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson could soon be preparing for a new athletic venture. 

According to TMZ Sports, Adrian Peterson is set to become Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena in a boxing match scheduled for next month.

"Bell is set to take part in his first fight for Austin McBroom's Social Gloves event in Los Angeles," according to The Spun. "The fight is set to take place on Jul. 30. Both players have appeared in the NFL pretty recently. Peterson spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season and played in four games."

The event pits former athletes, celebrities and social media influencers in a boxing ring against each other.

Peterson, a likely first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, played with the Vikings, Saints, Washington, Titans, Lions and Seahawks in his storied career. 

It appears as though his career in the NFL is winding down, as he has only played in four games in 2021. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

boyle5

Lions Confident Backup Quarterbacks 'Would Do Just Fine' Stepping In

The Detroit Lions will be counting on quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough to backup veteran Jared Goff.

5 hours ago
USATSI_17208583_168388382_lowres

Lions' 2022 Roster Bubble: Cornerbacks

Read more on the Detroit Lions cornerbacks who are on the bubble to make the team entering the 2022 NFL season.

7 hours ago
goff5

Lions Have Not Had Winning Season Since 2017

The Detroit Lions finished with a record of 9-7 back in 2017.

Jun 26, 2022

He may only end up back in the league if a team becomes desperate for a player due to a rash of injuries. 

Last season, Bell played in eight total games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

boyle5
News

Lions Confident Backup Quarterbacks 'Would Do Just Fine' Stepping In

By John Maakaron5 hours ago
USATSI_17208583_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' 2022 Roster Bubble: Cornerbacks

By Christian Booher7 hours ago
goff5
News

Lions Have Not Had Winning Season Since 2017

By John MaakaronJun 26, 2022
walker5
News

NFC North Roundtable: Underrated Lions Player

By John MaakaronJun 26, 2022
james5
News

What Can Detroit Lions Expect from TE James Mitchell

By John MaakaronJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17479534_168388382_lowres
News

3 Lions Who Could Be Pro Bowlers in 2022

By Vito ChircoJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17386814_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Ranking the Top 4 NFC North Cornerbacks

By Daniel KellyJun 25, 2022
harris5
News

NFC North Roundtable: Overrated Lions Player

By John MaakaronJun 25, 2022