Former Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson Could Fight Le'Veon Bell

Adrian Peterson could have a new athletic venture to prepare for.

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson could soon be preparing for a new athletic venture.

According to TMZ Sports, Adrian Peterson is set to become Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena in a boxing match scheduled for next month.

"Bell is set to take part in his first fight for Austin McBroom's Social Gloves event in Los Angeles," according to The Spun. "The fight is set to take place on Jul. 30. Both players have appeared in the NFL pretty recently. Peterson spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season and played in four games."

The event pits former athletes, celebrities and social media influencers in a boxing ring against each other.

Peterson, a likely first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, played with the Vikings, Saints, Washington, Titans, Lions and Seahawks in his storied career.

It appears as though his career in the NFL is winding down, as he has only played in four games in 2021.

He may only end up back in the league if a team becomes desperate for a player due to a rash of injuries.

Last season, Bell played in eight total games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER