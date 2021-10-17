    • October 17, 2021
    Photo Gallery: Motor City Comic Con

    The three-day convention is taking place in Novi, Michigan this weekend after a brief hiatus in 2020.
    The Motor City Comic Con is taking place this weekend in Novi, MI from the Suburban Collection Showcase. 

    The three-day convention was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. 

    This year's convention features vendors, celebrity meet-and-greets, signings, vendors and breakout panels.

    “Since 1989, we have continued to expand on MC3, and each year have been making it bigger and better," said Motor City Comic Con's executive director, Miriam Kruger via the Detroit News. "We are thrilled that we can bring MC3 back for 2021 and are excited with our list of guests and events planned."

    Some very recognizable celebrities will be in attendance, including Elijah Wood, who will be visiting Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17. 

    Also appearing this year are: Ice-T, Coco, Giancarlo Esposito, Joey Fatone, David Yost, Britt Baker, Jodi Benson, Jim Cummings, Adam Scherr and more.

    The annual event typically ran in the month of May, but due to restrictions, the convention was moved to October for this year.

    The final day of the convention will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17. 

    Sunday is "Kids Day," which means children under the age of 12 can attend for free. 

