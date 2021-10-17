Photo Gallery: Motor City Comic Con
The Motor City Comic Con is taking place this weekend in Novi, MI from the Suburban Collection Showcase.
The three-day convention was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic.
This year's convention features vendors, celebrity meet-and-greets, signings, vendors and breakout panels.
“Since 1989, we have continued to expand on MC3, and each year have been making it bigger and better," said Motor City Comic Con's executive director, Miriam Kruger via the Detroit News. "We are thrilled that we can bring MC3 back for 2021 and are excited with our list of guests and events planned."
Some very recognizable celebrities will be in attendance, including Elijah Wood, who will be visiting Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17.
Also appearing this year are: Ice-T, Coco, Giancarlo Esposito, Joey Fatone, David Yost, Britt Baker, Jodi Benson, Jim Cummings, Adam Scherr and more.
Recommended Lions Articles
Rumor: Influential People at LSU 'Really High' on Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker is drawing a significant amount of attention since Michigan State has started the 2021 season with a 7-0 record.
Will Lions Adjust Practice Strategy Due to Mounting Injuries?
The Detroit Lions have placed 14 players on the injured reserve list.
Pat McAfee Uses WWE Smackdown Broadcast to Troll Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have become a regular bit for WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee.
The annual event typically ran in the month of May, but due to restrictions, the convention was moved to October for this year.
The final day of the convention will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17.
Sunday is "Kids Day," which means children under the age of 12 can attend for free.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
The Motor City Comic Con is taking place this weekend in Novi, MI from the Suburban Collection Showcase.
The three-day convention was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic.
This year's convention features vendors, celebrity meet-and-greets, signings, vendors and breakout panels. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to AllLions Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In