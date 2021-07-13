Photo: Dan Campbell Featured Massive Vintage Shoulder Pads in College
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell played the tight end position while in college at Texas A&M University from 1995-1998.
In his final two seasons, he shared the tight end position with Derrick Spiller.
As a junior, he recorded 12 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His senior season, he recorded seven receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.
On Tuesday, a photo surfaced online of Campbell wearing large, vintage shoulder pads, and it did not disappoint.
"Some absolutely MASSIVE vintage shoulder pads on the future @Lions coach. The 90's were the best," The MMQB NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted.
The 45-year-old Campbell has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and also 11 as a player.
In his NFL career, he secured 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He had stops with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints prior to entering into coaching.
"Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit's coach from 1967-72," per Nola.com.
