NFL News: Players Will Not Get Paid if Game Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Players will face severe consequences if a game in the NFL gets cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Last season, the National Football League was able to successfully complete their season despite several obstacles, including the global pandemic.

As training camps are set to open, the league is again strongly encouraging it's players and coaches to receive the COVD-19 vaccine.

The penalties if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs could be quite steep for players and teams in 2021.

The penalty is quite costly for an outbreak that causes a game to be cancelled, as the league recently informed teams that if an unvaccinated player causes a game to be cancelled: the infected team forfeits, takes the loss for playoff seeding and the team could face additional sanctions if protocols were violated.

Another area that players will be concerned about involves getting paid.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, "If a game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week scheduled due to a Covid outbreak, neither team’s players will receive their weekly paragraph 5 salary."

On the Lions, offensive tackle Taylor Decker was the most notable player who revealed that he did not plan on taking the vaccine.

An update should be provided as training camps progress all across the league, as there are markedly different rules for players who have been fully vaccinated versus very stringent requirements for players who have yet to receive the vaccine.

