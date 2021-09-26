Pool Report Explores Play Clock Controversy

Here is the entire pool report examining if the Baltimore Ravens should have been charged with a delay of game penalty late in the game against the Detroit Lions.

Here is the full transcript provided to the media.

Question: Do you know if the TV play clock is representative of what the stadium play clock is in these situations?

Novak: “I don’t know if they’re synced up or not. But as far as our mechanics, the back judge is looking at the play clock and if it were to hit zero, he sees the zero, and he then looks to see if the ball is being snapped. If the ball is being snapped, we will let the play go. If it’s not moving, it’s delay of game. Those are the mechanics that we apply on that play.”

Question: Have you had a chance at all to review the play in question?

Novak: “I have not.”

Question: Is there any possibility that the back judge is unable to get in proper position or alignment to get the best view of those plays in that situation?

Novak: “No, I don’t believe so. The back judge was in position on everything all game. So, I wouldn’t doubt that he wasn’t in position on that play.”

Question: On the throwaway on that play, can you remind me why that is not intentional grounding when the quarterback throws the ball away like that?

Novak: “Two aspects for intentional grounding -- one, the quarterback has to be under pressure. And then two, when he throws the ball over to a sideline or whatever it is, as long as he has a receiver on his team somewhere between the sideline and the numbers, which we did in that case, then that also takes it off. But no pressure, no grounding for the quarterback. And then with the receiver over there, there’s nothing as well.”

Question: To confirm, you have no reason to believe there was an error made with the play clock?

Novak: “I haven’t looked at the play. I have no idea. I can just tell you the mechanics of how it’s covered on the field.”